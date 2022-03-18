$56.32 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will report sales of $56.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.40 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $283.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

CLDT opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $675.45 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $690,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.6% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.