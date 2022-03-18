$628.59 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to report sales of $628.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $615.99 million. FirstCash posted sales of $407.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,754 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,495,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FirstCash by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,528,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

