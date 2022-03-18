$640.76 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to post sales of $640.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.21 million to $755.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $443.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,527 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.75 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

