$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $41.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $345.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.60 million to $376.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $481.61 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $575.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NOVA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 260,134 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

