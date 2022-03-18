$67.04 Million in Sales Expected for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will report $67.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.09 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $226.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $227.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $292.79 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $307.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aris Water Solutions.
NYSE ARIS opened at $17.90 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79.
