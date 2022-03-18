$67.04 Million in Sales Expected for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will report $67.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.09 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $226.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $227.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $292.79 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $307.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

NYSE ARIS opened at $17.90 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.