$746.23 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will report sales of $746.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.25 million and the highest is $791.50 million. CAE posted sales of $706.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $24.23 on Friday. CAE has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

