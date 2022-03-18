$8.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) to announce sales of $8.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $5.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.64 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $252.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

