$8.34 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to post $8.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.67 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $4.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $20.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $130.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

