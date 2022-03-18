$810.17 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) to report $810.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $808.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $811.60 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $752.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,345,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 343,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.