8,348 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Extra Space Storage comprises about 1.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.02. 13,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,388. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.92. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.