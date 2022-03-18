$870.70 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $870.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $884.90 million and the lowest is $856.50 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $600.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.38. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

