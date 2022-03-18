888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.31

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $2.51. 888 shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 3,962 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on 888 from GBX 600 ($7.80) to GBX 545 ($7.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

