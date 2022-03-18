88mph (MPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.83 Million

88mph (MPH) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $10.83 million and $208,144.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $23.49 or 0.00056309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00035916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00106786 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 482,521 coins and its circulating supply is 460,912 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

88mph Coin Trading

