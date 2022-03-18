8PAY (8PAY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $33,419.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $33,419.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.93 or 0.07069072 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.49 or 0.99923037 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032475 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

