$92.72 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) to report $92.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.00 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $94.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $412.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $473.39 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

OCFC opened at $21.73 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 273,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 187,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

