$951.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will post $951.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.90 million and the lowest is $948.43 million. Ciena posted sales of $833.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ciena.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
CIEN stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35.
In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,098 shares of company stock worth $2,881,213. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,141,000 after acquiring an additional 241,846 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,358,000 after acquiring an additional 92,379 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 178,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.