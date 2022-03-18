$988.64 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) will report sales of $988.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $949.50 million to $1.02 billion. Colfax posted sales of $879.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

CFX opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

Colfax shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.