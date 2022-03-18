A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.28

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.28 and traded as high as C$40.60. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$40.44, with a volume of 9,513 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.86 million and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10.

Get A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund alerts:

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.