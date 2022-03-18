a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Up 3.4%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 80 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 365,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
AKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $2,377,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
