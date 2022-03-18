a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Up 3.4%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 80 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 365,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

AKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $2,377,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

