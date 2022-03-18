Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AADI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,612. The firm has a market cap of $409.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AADI. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $7,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 1,804.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 293,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 601.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 168,970 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 131,336 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.