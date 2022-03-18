Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AADI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,612. The firm has a market cap of $409.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
About Aadi Bioscience (Get Rating)
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
