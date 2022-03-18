AAON (AAON) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AAON (NASDAQ: AAON):

3/17/2022 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

3/15/2022 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

3/7/2022 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

3/3/2022 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2022 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

3/1/2022 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $56.23 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AAON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AAON by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

