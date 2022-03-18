Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $150.72 on Exchanges

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $529.62 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for about $150.72 or 0.00371730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,021 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

