AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $14.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $157.72. The stock had a trading volume of 88,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,470. The stock has a market cap of $278.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.79. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

