Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) & Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mesoblast and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 Abcam 0 4 0 0 2.00

Mesoblast presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.81%. Abcam has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Mesoblast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Abcam.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -982.76% -17.07% -13.23% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and Abcam’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 82.66 -$98.81 million ($0.76) -6.24 Abcam $401.06 million 10.06 $21.83 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Abcam (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

