AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 over the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of -1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

