Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Position Decreased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hudock Inc. owned 0.42% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.