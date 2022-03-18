Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Sells $252,400.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ACEL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.35. 262,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
