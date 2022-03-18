Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Sells $252,400.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.35. 262,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

