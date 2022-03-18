Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 5.3%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $175.05 and last traded at $175.05. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACXIF. Cheuvreux began coverage on Acciona in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Acciona from €36.50 ($40.11) to €37.00 ($40.66) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acciona presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Acciona alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.42.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.