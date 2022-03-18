Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 22,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.