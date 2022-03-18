Achain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $843,124.00 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Achain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $843,124.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

