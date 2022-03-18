ACV Auctions (ACVA) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ACV Auctions to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

This table compares ACV Auctions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million -$78.18 million -15.93 ACV Auctions Competitors $3.23 billion $450.43 million -72,303.05

ACV Auctions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% ACV Auctions Competitors -15.38% -60.20% 3.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ACV Auctions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85 ACV Auctions Competitors 1302 6630 12040 342 2.56

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 108.04%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.23%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ACV Auctions peers beat ACV Auctions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.