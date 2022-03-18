Adam C. Gagas Buys 1,500 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) Director Adam C. Gagas purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PBHC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.