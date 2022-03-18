Adam C. Gagas Buys 1,500 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) Director Adam C. Gagas purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PBHC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.
About Pathfinder Bancorp (Get Rating)
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.
