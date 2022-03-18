Adappter Token (ADP) Hits Market Capitalization of $88.85 Million

Adappter Token (ADP) traded up 55.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar. Adappter Token has a market capitalization of $88.85 million and $131.03 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.43 or 0.07001758 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,622.61 or 0.99790472 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00034832 BTC.

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,960,497,045 coins and its circulating supply is 723,200,522 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Adappter Token

