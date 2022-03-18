Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.28. Adient posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ADNT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. Adient has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

