Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 13.3% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.91. 90,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,184. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

