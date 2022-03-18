Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Forte Capital LLC ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,027 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.97 on Friday, reaching $453.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,699,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,508. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

