Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.6% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,012 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.05 and a 200-day moving average of $576.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

