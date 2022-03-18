Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

ADBE opened at $444.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

