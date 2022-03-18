Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lifted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $444.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.05 and its 200-day moving average is $576.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

