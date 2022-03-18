ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Down 3.8%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 168,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,588,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 620,316 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 383.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 949,918 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

