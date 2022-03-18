AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 173,741 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 231.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 271,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,991,809. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

