AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 14,391 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,115,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after buying an additional 262,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,314,000 after buying an additional 178,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,953. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

