AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,040 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.17 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

