AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 4,665 Shares of iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IGEB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 5,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

