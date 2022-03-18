AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 6,584 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,068 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. 3,796,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

