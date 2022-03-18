AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 268.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,365,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,385,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.