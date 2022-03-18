AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $391,786,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,408,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.