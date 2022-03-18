AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,860,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

