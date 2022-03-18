AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,578 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.60% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period.

AVUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,479. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.65 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02.

