AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $16.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.26% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,226. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.